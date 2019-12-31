ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The fire department confirms a woman in her 70s died after a tree crashed on her home.
It happened on Ridgemore Road in northwest Atlanta. Neighbors stood around in disbelief. None of them said they knew the woman's name, but thought she had lived in the home for more than 20 years.
Firefighters said the tree fell into a second-story bedroom where the woman slept. They did not know what caused the tree to fall, but said it could have fallen due to strong winds over the past few days.
Neighbors thought it odd the tree would fall in the direction of the home. The tree once stood in the backyard which slopes downward away from the home towards a creek. The neighbors believe the tree may have been top-heavy causing it to fall backward.
Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but said the incident is a painful reminder of the need to get other neighbor's emergency contact numbers.
Police have not released the woman's name and are waiting to notify the woman's next of kin.
