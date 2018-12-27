Powder Springs, GA (CBS46) A woman is dead and a child has been critically injured in a house fire in Cobb County.
The fire happened at a home on the 4800 block of Missy Way in Powder Springs.
Police say a man, woman and young boy were inside of the home when the blaze broke out. The woman was killed and the child was last listed in critical condition at an area hospital.
The man was also hurt but his injuries are described as non life-threatening.
No word on a cause.
