MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on South Cobb Drive on Christmas Day.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on South Cobb Drive near the intersection with Booth Road.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman, 32 year-old Marcus Gamel, was not injured. He has not been charged.
If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-4134.
