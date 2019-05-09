ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of the Downtown Connector near Langford Parkway in Atlanta but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m.
Atlanta Police say a driver rear-ended another vehicle, killing a woman riding in the back seat and injuring two others.
The driver who rear-ended the vehicle was taken to Grady Hospital where they were last listed in stable condition.
No identities have been released and no charges have been filed at this time.
The roadway reopened around 6:30 a.m. after being shut down for nearly two hours.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.