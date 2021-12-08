ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The family of a woman killed in a hit-and run on I-85 over the weekend lost their mother in an eerily similar incident weeks ago.
Brittany Flournoy was planning to celebrate her sister, Jasmine Gaither’s 32nd birthday at the end of the month. Instead, she and her siblings are planning Gaither’s funeral.
“This really hits home because we grew up in the same house,” Flournoy said. “Even in my adult life, she was always around.”
On Friday, Gaither was a passenger in a car that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-85, near North Druid Hills. The drivers all pulled to the side of the highway. Soon after a man, later identified as Lester Rodriguez, driving aggressively, veered across all lanes of traffic and drove into Gaither, who was standing on the shoulder, according to a report from DeKalb County police.
“I know they say you’re supposed to forgive people but how could you leave in the first place,” Flournoy said weeping. “You didn’t even check to see if she was OK.”
Police said Rodriguez ran from the crash but was eventually taken into custody. Gaither later died at the hospital.
“The first time my brother heard it, when we told him, the first thing he asked was, ‘Who’s next,’” Flournoy recalled. “’Are we all going to die from cars?’”
Gaither’s untimely death came just six weeks after the family’s 50-year-old mother died in a crash. It’s a tragedy that greatly effected Gaither, according to her sister.
“She just felt like she was supposed to be the one to carry the weight for us because she was the oldest,” Flournoy recalled.
Now that their mom and older sister are gone, Flournoy said all she and her siblings can do is hold each other close.
“It’s five of us left and we’re all we’re got,” she added. “We all have to get through this together.”
Rodriguez faces several charges including first degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license.
Gaither’s family has setup a GoFundMe page to help with her funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here.
