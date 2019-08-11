ALLATOONA LAKE, CHEROKEE Co (CBS46) -- A woman was killed when the personal watercraft she was riding on collided with a ski boat.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Allatoona Lake at Little River.
Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say that 47-year-old Cheryl Lynn Shephard of Woodstock was rushed to Northside Hospital where she passed away.
The driver of the personal water craft was also hospitalized with serious injuries. His name has not been released.
The GA DNR is still investigating the cause of the incident. They say that should take them 6-8 weeks to complete.
