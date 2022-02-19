CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman is dead after a wreck Friday in Rockdale County.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were requested to investigate a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Iris Drive and Commercial Drive in Conyers around 11 a.m.
Troopers say a vehicle turned left from Commercial Drive onto Iris Drive into the path of another vehicle that was traveling east on Iris Drive, and was struck in the left side by that vehicle.
The driver of the car traveling east on Iris, identified as 75-year-old Marie Davis, was transported to an area hospital where she died.
GSP continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.