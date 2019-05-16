ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed a woman on the southbound lanes of I-75 near the Central Avenue exit in southwest Atlanta.
Police say they are not sure why the woman was walking on the interstate just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police closed all lanes while they investigated the accident.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner is working to identify the woman killed in the accident.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
No charges are expected to be filed.
