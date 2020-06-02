FULTON (CBS46)— Several state elected leaders are planning a press conference Tuesday to address police accountability.
According to a press release, the all-women elected group will meet at the state capitol at 10 a.m. to discuss “police accountability, as well as the sentiments of mothers in Georgia during the recent the protests in Atlanta, which is also known as the Atlanta Uprising.”
The scheduled attendees, according to the press release include State Representatives Park Cannon (D-Atlanta), Renitta Shannon (D-Decatur), Bee Nugyen (D-Atlanta), Sandra Scott (D-Rex), Erica Thomas (D-Austell) and State Senator Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.