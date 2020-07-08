DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County woman is facing an assault charge after being accused of shooting a man and barricading herself in a home.
Police and a SWAT unit were called to a home in the 2900 block of Knollberry Lane around 5 a.m. where a man suffering from gunshot wound to the torso was located outside.
Investigators determined the suspected shooter to be 41-year-old Tamyra Mackey. It is believed she shot the victim during a heated verbal dispute, and then locked herself in the home with four children ranging in age for 4 to 17.
An hours-long standoff ended with Mackey peacefully surrendering to police.
She was transported to DeKalb County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated assault. T
he victim was transferred to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive. No one else was injured during the incident.
