A rare flesh eating bacteria can be lurking in many lakes and ponds. The bacterial infection produces toxins that can destroy tissues, muscles, skin, and even fat.
“What I had was flesh eating bacteria. They had to go in and actually remove the tissue that was infected,” said Cindy Martinez.
Martinez recalled contracting the rare infection that almost cost her her life. The infection is also responsible for her losing multiple limbs.
“They amputated both of my legs below the knee, my right hand above my elbow and all my fingers on my left hand I have some type of amputation,” said Martinez.
And Martinez isn’t alone according to Emory Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Marshal Lyon. About 20,000 people each year contract a flesh eating bacteria.
“In the medical community we call this a narcotizing fasciitis. If someone has a strep throat or has the bacteria that causes strep in their larynx and then they scratch themselves, that bacteria can get under the skin you can get it, added Lyon.
Lyon said you can also contract the flesh eating bacteria from swimming in brackish or freshwater.
“Ponds, lakes, swimming holes, that sort of thing, and if you have a cut that allows the bacteria to get under your skin and cause the infection.”
Just last month a Florida man was infected while fishing, he survived his injuries but Martinez said not everyone is as lucky because if infected, time is of the essence.
“I can tell you and if you don’t catch it right away I mean hours and that’s not even exaggerating you could die that quickly from it," she said.
While contracting a flesh eating bacterial infection is rare, officials said it’s important to take extra precaution if you have an open wound and to stay out of the water.
