BUFORD, Ga – A local restaurant got an unexpected guest on Wednesday afternoon when a car drove through the side of the establishment.
According to Gwinnett County Police, a woman in her mid-sixties thought she was pressing the brake pedal, but hit the gas instead, sending her car crashing through the side of Rico's World Kitchen on the 300 block of West Main Street in Buford.
Police said the accident left one person had minor injuries from debris as a result of the accident.
