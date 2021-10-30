CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police are looking for 70-year-old Sheila Stubben, who reportedly walked away from her group home on Craig Drive in Ellenwood.
Police say that Stubben has dementia. She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing red pants, white shoes, white shirt and a black jacket. She was carrying a brown purse.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the police at 770-477-3550.
