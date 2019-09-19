BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CCBS46) -- Dashcam and bodycam footage from Brookhaven and Chamblee Police shows the moment a woman nearly struck an officer while fleeing a traffic stop Thursday.
Around 10 a.m. a Chamblee officer observed a black Mercedes C-Class 63 displaying stolen tags. Before conducting the traffic stop, the officer flagged down a nearby Brookhaven officer. The duo then attempted to stop the female at a Chase Bank ATM in the Northeast Plaza on the 3300 block of Buford Highway.
While attempting to make contact, the female reversed, then accelerated forward nearly striking and pinning the officer between the vehicle and concrete surrounding of the ATM.
The female then fled, travelling south on I-85 into the city of Atlanta. She then turned around and fled northbound on the interstate. Though officers pursued the fleeing individual for a short distance, the pursuit was ultimately terminated due to heavy traffic and risk of injury to the public.
The fleeing woman remains unidentified and at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org, by calling 404-577-8477, or by textin "CSA" and the tip to 274637.
