ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Nicole Purnell doesn’t smoke or use tobacco, but she's paying extra for her insurance because MARTA thinks she's a smoker.
“A lightbulb went off, and I thought, I better check my paperwork from last year,” said Purnell, a MARTA Employee of 20 years.
When she checked her paperwork, she discovered a mistake that's costing her money.
“I uncovered it by applying for the 2019 benefits,” Purnell said.
That's $50 a month -- $600 a year.
“I sent an email to the fraud department, and the answer from the benefits office was that I did not select an answer at all,” she said. “It was untrue, I absolutely answered all of my questions that were asked of me for the benefit selection, and it was apparent to me that someone had changed the answer.
She doesn't know who would change the answer.
It still means she's losing $600 a year.
“We work diligently here at MARTA and we should not be taken advantage of,” Purnell said.
MARTA doesn’t know if this is happening to anyone else.
A spokeswoman for MARTA says there are 4,504 employees. That means if it is happening to all Marta employees, that could amount to nearly three million dollars a year.
“That’s a lot of people, and a lot of money,” Purnell said.
A MARTA spokeswoman told CBS46 this was a mistake.
She said the agency is going to pay their employee the money she's owed.
Purnell didn’t know until we told her.
“I actually was sent to labor relations, and made to take 3 mandatory EAP sessions, that means I have to see a psychiatrist because I asked for a refund for my money,” said Purnell.
It's a lesson for everyone. Check your pay stubs for mistakes.
“I don’t want this to affect me in the future with attempting to acquire insurance, and that is documented in my paperwork that I was a smoker, I’m not, I’ve never smoked, I don’t want that in the system for me, it could affect us, it could affect us all,” Purnell said.
