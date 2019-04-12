GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The woman believed to be behind the state's largest Medicaid fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to all charges brought against her in a Gwinnett County Superior Court.
Jennifer Lynn Robinette is the owner and operator of Wishes 4 Me Foundation, Inc., an organization that helps individuals living with physical or mental disabilities live more independent lives.
In March, Robinette and three others were hit with racketeering, fraud, Medicaid fraud, exploitation, forgery and identity theft. According to the investigation, Robinette convinced residents to open joint bank accounts with her, which she then stole money from.
Attorneys say she managed to steal more than $800,000 from residents, which was ultimately money from the Independent Care Waiver Program.
On April 11th Robinette plead guilty to all charges. She was sentenced to 10 years, six months on house arrest with an ankle monitor with the remainder of time to be served on probation. As part of her plea she will also have to pay $150,000 in restitution, $2,500 to a former Wishes 4 Me resident.
Furthermore, Robinette is prohibited from working directly and indirectly through Wished 4 Me or similar organizations and individuals who provide care for elderly or disabled persons.
