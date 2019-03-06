McDonough, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a woman caught on camera pointing a gun at a Wendy's restaurant employee as she was going through the drive-thru.
The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on March 2 at the restaurant on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
The video shows the woman pull up to the window. She then waves a gun back and forth before taking off. As she is leaving, you can see a child in the back window of her vehicle.
Police say the woman was driving a black Nissan Altima.
Watch the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.