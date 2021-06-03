SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)—South Fulton police are working to track down the person who shot a woman Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at Flat shoals Road and El Caudilo Court in South Fulton. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was possibly shot in the neck, a police spokesperson said.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
