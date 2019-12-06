FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A burn victim was pulled from a residential fire Friday afternoon in Atlanta.
The home is located in the 1200 block of Hartford Avenue SW. The victim, who is identified as a female, suffered and 2nd and 3rd degree burns to 50 percent of her body.
Fire crews are on the scene. A cause has not yet been determined.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
