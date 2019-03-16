ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A man is recovering in an Atlanta hospital after someone he called a friend cut him on Saturday afternoon.
APD Officers say the victim was engaged in a verbal dispute with a female in the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. when the altercation occurred.
As the dispute escalated, officers say the woman pulled out a blade and cut the victim. She remained on the scene when police arrived.
The investigation is on-going and neither of the individuals involved have been identified.
