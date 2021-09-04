ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is recovering after being stabbed in the face Saturday.
The incident happened at 2162 Montrose Avenue.
Police said an the woman received a laceration to the face from a suspect that she is familiar with.
The victim is alive and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story.
