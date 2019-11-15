GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Forty-eight-year-old Tania Romero has been at an ICE detention center in south Georgia for three months.
“She’s trying to stay positive and strong, but it’s been hard for her,” said her daughter Driana Matos.
Romero was stopped for speeding in Gwinnett County and held for ICE. Her daughters, Matos and Saira Padilla told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson that she’s recovering from stage 4 throat cancer.
“She’s still in a medical follow up for five years, every three months and she already missed her appointment for last month,” Padillo said.
The two said Romero brought them to America for better opportunity and it’s worked. Their brother Cristain is at Yale University working toward his doctorate degree.
“Thank you for all your support,” he said over FaceTime. “I don’t know how I’m doing it but yeah I’m trying my best.”
While reporter Ashley Thompson was with the sisters, Romero called.
“She’s saying I just want people to please help her with her prayers,” Padillo translated.
“She’s tried several times to get her legal status right but everything has been denied,” she explained.
Romero’s kids fear she’ll be deported to Honduras and won’t be able to get the care she needs. They said the Consulate General of Honduras in Atlanta is currently withholding travel papers that ICE needs.
“That is a bold move,” said attorney Charles Kuck, who’s been following the case. “I am very proud of the Honduran consulate who are willing to take that step because it shows just how grave her medical condition really is.”
For more information on the case, click here.
An ICE spokesperson said they are unable to comment on the case due to privacy restrictions
