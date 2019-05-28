ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 50-year-old Atlanta woman has been reported missing, and now Atlanta Police want your help locating her.
Valeria Robinson was reported missing a week ago on May 22. Her mother, Lillian Morgan, said Valeria was last seen on May 20 in the 2060 block of Perkerson Road SW.
She was last known to have on a white shirt with white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD or call 911.
