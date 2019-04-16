WHITE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- White County Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on April 15 near the White and Lumpkin County line.
The reported missing woman is 34-year-old Belinda Butterfield from Canton.
She was last seen wearing white shorts and a pink top.
According to police, she was swimming in the waters of Tesnatee creek which runs into the Chestatee River.
The Georgia Department of National Resources will conduct flight searches until they are no longer needed.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the White County Police Department at 706-865-5177 ext. 251
