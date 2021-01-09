Atlanta police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was out on a morning jog in Kirkwood around 6:30 a.m.
According to an Atlanta police report, the incident happened on January 4, near the Pullman Trail in Northeast Atlanta.
A woman called 9-1-1 reporting that she was out jogging on Pullman Trail, behind Pratt-Pullman Yard.
The woman told officers as she approached Rogers Street, she “was suddenly shoved down to the ground from behind by an unknown male”.
The woman said she was able to get the man off her after she started kicking at the man and screaming.
“She stated that when she fought him off, the male initially ran away going east on the running trail, but then he started walking back towards her”, the police report stated.
Moments later, the woman told officers she flagged down a nearby driver, and the man ran away.
The woman said she was not able to get a good description of the man but she believes he was 5’5”-6’0”, and he had on a dark colored beanie hat, a fluorescent orange short sleeved shirt, possibly over a long sleeved shirt, and running shoes.
According to the police report, the woman was not sure how old the man looked, and the man did not say anything during the alleged assault.
After the call, police searched the area for the suspect and any security camera footage.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
