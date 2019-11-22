GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) Police were able to track down a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend from her mother's home.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Cooper Lakes Drive in Grayson around 1 p.m. and learned from the victim's mother that the 23 year-old woman had allegedly been abducted by her boyfriend, who had fled the home in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.
The suspect has been identified as 23 year-old Tangelo Tafari Roberts.
Officers attempted to locate the pair and were able to ping the woman's cell phone to an area off Ozark Road. Officers stopped their vehicle in the area of Preserve Park Drive in Loganville and arrested Roberts.
The victim was unharmed and reunited with her family.
Roberts is in the Gwinnett County jail on charges of kidnapping. No bond was issued.
