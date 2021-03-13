A DeKalb County woman is in critical condition after an early morning house fire erupted at her southeast Atlanta home.
DeKalb fire units responded to a residence on Zane Grey Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Flames and smoke were showing on arrival. The homeowner informed fire crews a family member was trapped in a second-story bedroom. Crews used a ladder to pull the woman from the burning home. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
A firefighter was also transported to the hospital after suffering a leg injury outside the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.