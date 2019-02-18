COLLEGE PARK, GA (CBS46) -- A local BBQ restaurant is saying goodbye to a woman who’s been there through it all. A local woman who started working at Barbecue Kitchen 50 years ago at age 22 is retiring. …after working her way up through the ranks.
Billie Rossman's last day was Monday, and those who frequent the restaurant say she's made quite an impact.
“I love this place,” said a teary-eyed Rossman, “It’s been a large part of my life, this family has been wonderful to me.”
Billie Rossman started working at Barbecue Kitchen in 1969.
“I’m from North Carolina, and I came in here one day, and I was home sick, and I wanted some soup, and Mr. Yarbrough sat down beside me and asked me if I knew how to wait on tables, and I thought, well, how hard can that be?” Rossman said. “I’ve been here ever since!”
She started as a waitress but wore many hats throughout the years.
“I’ve been the manager, I did the payroll, the hiring, the firing, taken out the trash, I’ve done it all,” Rossman said.
She worked here as the family-owned restaurant was handed down generation after generation-- until they sold it about a year and a half ago.
“I had this when I had nothing,” added Rossman.
Those who have worked with Rossman throughout the years say they will truly miss her.
“She has her ways, but she’s the best boss ever,” said one employee, Mildred Winfrey. “We had functions here, like Christmas, birthdays, and stuff, one time she got me a stripper, just a lot of fun things for me, she’s really been there for me, anything I needed, if I asked her for a favor, she was always there for me.”
Rossman says she’ll always have the memories from when the kitchen had a fire.
“We ended up spending the night that night in the parking lot on our anniversary because we couldn’t board up the door,” said Rossman.
She also met some important people in her life.
“I met my first husband and my second husband,” Rossman laughed.
But now she's ready to dedicate her years to her loved ones.
“It’s time to go be with my family now, but I’ve had a lot of good customers, a lot of good people I’ve worked with, and it’s just time to go,” said Rossman.
Rossman says even though she won’t actually be working here, she’ll still be visiting quite frequently.
