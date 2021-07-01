west lake

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Gunfire struck a 55-year-old woman as she rode in the backseat of a car.

The shooting happened early Thursday on Ezra Church Drive and West Lake Avenue in northwest Atlanta.

Police said someone opened fire on the vehicle as it drove down the street. A bullet struck the woman in her back.

The driver took the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

Detectives are not sure what prompted the shooting and anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

