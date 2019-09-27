Atlanta (CBS46)--Atlanta police are searching for the man who robbed a woman while she went for a walk in northeast Atlanta.
Police said the armed robbery happened late Thursday night on Clifton Road near Pone De Leon Avenue.
The woman told police while she was walking, she was approached by a man with a gun.
Moments later, the man hit the woman in the head and took the woman’s cell phone, police said.
The woman returned to her home and called police.
Detectives said the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.