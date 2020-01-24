DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)—"The man then pulled out a black and gray semi-automatic handgun and pressed it against the victim’s stomach."
That's according to a Facebook police from Decatur police.
Police said a woman was robbed near Agnes Scott College Thursday night on Church Street near east Trinity Place.
According the Facebook post, the woman told police she was walking on Church Street, and a man ran across the street and began speaking to her.
The victim removed her headphones and then the man told her to give him everything she had. The man then pressed a gun against the woman's stomach.
“The male took a cell phone the victim was holding and then instructed her to remove a ring she was wearing and the victim complied”, police wrote.
The victim was not physically injured.
Police said the victim described the robber as a “black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin muscular build.
The robber was wearing mustard yellow skinny pants, a hooded bomber style jacket, a blue beanie hat with a pom pom, white sneakers with purple and mint green trim."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-Tips (8477).
