HIRAM, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to find a man accused of robbing a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle at a storage facility in Paulding County.
According to a Facebook post by the Paulding County Sheriff, the incident happened at the Space Shop Self Storage on Hiram Acworth Highway in Hiram.
The department says a silver Chrysler 300 pulled up behind the woman's vehicle, the suspect stepped out and approached from the passenger side.
The suspect then allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash before heading back to the Chrysler 300.
The suspect's vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Hiram Acworth Highway.
If you have any information on the robbery, you're asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3015.
