ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are investigating a robbery after a 28-year-old woman reported being stopped at an intersection near Lenox Road NE, robbed and pistol-whipped.
At around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a hospital where one of the woman had sought help for her injuries.
Upon arrival, she told police she was approached by several armed men who demanded her belongings.
One of the men then struck her with a pistol several times before taking off.
The woman says she drove herself to the hospital following the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.