STATHAM, Ga. (CBS46) -- Barrow County Sheriff's deputies discovered the body of a woman in home just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning.
Deputies were first dispatched to the scene after a neighbor found a trail of what they believed was blood from the driveway to the entrance of the residence. According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, deputies found more dark stains, believed to be blood, on the driveway with some in the shape of a human foot. All of the stains led to the front door of the home.
Once inside, deputies saw more suspected blood on the floor of the home when they looked in a window. After that, deputies entered the home and found the body of the woman. The BCSO said the investigation is being carried out with their department along with the Statham Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public at this time.
