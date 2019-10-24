JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A home broken into and vandalized, not once, not twice but four times.
If that isn't enough, the victim, Sabrina McNeil said property managers aren't doing enough to fix the damage. McNeil told CBS46 last Friday she came home to her door ajar.
“There was a bar in my porch…you can still see the scratches on the dead bolt,” said McNeil.
McNeil said the burglars went straight to her filing cabinet in her bedroom, taking her gun, boxes of ammunition and hundreds of dollars in cash.
“It was all the cash was gone, maybe like $1500 in cash was taken,” said McNeil.
She said that cash, was rent money. She also told CBS46, that wasn’t the first time she had been the victim of a burglary. McNeil said her home has been hit three other times, since she moved in two years ago. So she told the leasing office at the Hunter Ridge Mobile Home park.
“I explained to them that my door had been kicked in again, and she was like if I were you I would just move," said McNeil. “You have to be able to afford that.”
CBS46 spoke someone from the leasing office Thursday night, but she couldn’t answer any questions about the safety of their tenants.
“They don’t care about anyone’s safety out here,” said McNeil.
That woman we stopped on the property said someone would be getting in touch with me. We’re still waiting to hear back.
In the meantime, McNeil is afraid she and her kids will have to move, since her rent money is gone.
