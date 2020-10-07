ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A trip to the doctor has turned into a dangerous struggle for a woman in a wheelchair as she navigates one of the busiest stretches of road in the state of Georgia.
She prefers to go by her nickname “Jules”. Jules uses the sidewalks along Peachtree Road to get to her appointments at the Shepherd Center, but often times those sidewalks are blocked because of a multitude of construction projects.
“It’s very frustrating,” Jules said. “This is the busiest corridor in the city.”
Cars whiz by on Peachtree Road at alarming speeds. It’s exactly why pedestrians, especially those in wheelchairs like Jules, need unobstructed access to sidewalks. Left without much of an option, and needing to get to her doctors appointment, Jules took her wheelchair to the middle of the street.
“I had no choice but to, on my way to the hospital, drive in the middle of the lane with my arm outstretched,” Jules said.
Fortunately on her way home from the doctor she was able to get police escort, but she’s worried about her next trip. Jules says the unknowns of what she may face on her way to the doctor further complicate her medical condition.
“It’s not just an inconvenience,” Jules said. “It’s a medical complication.”
Just up the road is the Shepherd Center, one of the foremost hospitals in the world for spinal and brain injury rehab. Patients are often in wheelchairs so construction and other sidewalk obstructions are particularly dangerous because of the proximity to the hospital.
