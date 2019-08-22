COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb county woman says every month she's charged an association fee that should cover her lawn care. The only issues is she says is her lawn goes uncut for weeks.
“I don't know what to do, every time I call them all I get is it’s not my job,” added Williams.
She says she is fed up with her association and the management company, Heritage Property Management Service. Williams says for years she’s been trying to get equal services as promised in her HOA guidelines.
“I want them to fix this. All of this. I want my lawn to look like everyone else’s”, added Williams. She lives in the Concord Mills subdivisions and says her HOA dues cover lawn care, however her lawn is serviced less frequently than other homes in the community.
“They cut others, they manicure others, and there are other people who have fenced in yards. They go into their yard, they cut their grass, they put down straw, but they don’t do mine,” added Williams.
In addition she says when it rains, her lawn floods and despite her multiple complaints nothing is being done. To make matters worst, Williams feels it’s because of her race.
“All these things happen to only the black people,”added Williams.
CBS46 reached out to the association and was told they are looking into the matter.
