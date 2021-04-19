Woman says money theft nightmare isn't over, even after arrest

DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Duluth police arrested the woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars using fake identification.
47-year-old Holly Barnett is facing charges of theft by taking and identity theft fraud after going to two banks and withdrawing over $30, 000.
The victim, Mimi Moss, has gotten her money back, but told CBS46 that her nightmare continues.
"That lady was just a hire to be the front person," Moss said.
According to Moss, even after Barnett's arrest, someone else is still using her information to open accounts and make purchases.
"She is using my AMEX , Amazon and Walmart. com , just creating stuff," Moss said, about the continued purchases. "She's just purchasing stuff."
Duluth police told CBS46, even with the suspect in custody, the investigation is still ongoing.
But the department's PIO could not confirm additional details.
Meanwhile, Moss said she can't move forward until the investigation is resolved.
"I can't do anything," she said. " I have frozen my credit, but she finds ways around it."
