ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Held against her will, drugged, and then sexually assaulted are claims being made by a College Park woman.
The woman told police the alleged assault happened in Roswell.
Investigators say they are looking into the 24-year-old woman’s claims, but parts of her story simply aren’t adding up.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Roswell Police Department’s 911 dispatch center received a call from a home located on Victory Ridge Lane. Police said it was a woman asking for help ASAP.
The woman told police she was kidnapped from a hotel in College Park on Sunday night. She claimed her attacker drove her to the home, and once inside, she was drugged and sexually assaulted by two or three people.
When police arrived, they found the woman in the home alone. She wasn’t bound or chained. Police said the woman claimed to know at least one of her attackers. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
Roswell PD later learned one of the alleged attackers lives in the home where the woman was found.
So far no arrest warrants have been issued, and police say they are still working to learn exactly what happened over the span of those three days.
