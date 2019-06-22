ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman who was allegedly kidnapped early Saturday morning following a dispute with an armed man in Southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Alison Court around 5:30 a.m. According to a group of friends who were gathered at the location, Camecke Strozier and others were inside when Markus Leach arrived.
According to members of the group, Leach confronted Strozier, produced a handgun and then forced her out of the residence and inside a black Nissan sedan.
For more than eight hours she was believed to have been kidnapped. Around 3:20 p.m., Zone 4 Police said Strozier came into the precinct and said she had not been kidnapped. Investigators are working to determine what happened and have not filed charges. Leah has not yet been located.
The two are said to be in a relationship and share a child.
