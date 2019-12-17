MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman said the Cobb County Animal Shelter called the cops on her after she tried to take pictures of what she says are extremely malnourished animals.
Heidi Matthews said she went into an unauthorized area to take the pictures about a week ago when she took her daughter and niece to see animals at the shelter.
“They just looked so pitiful,” Matthews said. “We were shocked to see the condition they were in … they were so skinny you could see their spine from their head to their tail.”
Now, visitors want to get the word out so these poor pups can find a forever home.
A spokesman for Cobb County said animals often arrive underweight with various medical problems. Others become depressed and lose their appetites. Matthews was thinking of adopting an animal for Christmas and wanted to rescue a dog and give it a proper home.
“My daughter said, what is wrong with them? My niece chipped in, they look so sad!” Matthews said.
Matthews asked an employee about it and she said they told her some of the animals had worms when they arrived. But according to signs on the cages, some had been there a while.
“Some of them have been there since July, so there’s no way it could be just from intake,” Matthews said.
A spokesman for Cobb County said all animals at Cobb County Animal Services are fed Hills Science Diet animal feed and are fed according to their weight. Some animals do arrive underweight or with intestinal parasites. These animals are medicated and have adjusted feeding schedules but sometimes that takes a lot of time.
“It broke my heart to see them in that condition,” Matthews added.
The Cobb County spokesman said the shelter environment is stressful on animals. Some animals are held at the shelter for an extended period. They can become depressed and may experience loss of appetite. In these cases, animals may be offered alternative feeding options and placed on a feeding schedule to help increase their appetite.
The shelter has an on-site veterinarian to address any health-related issues. Staff work diligently to ensure all animals are cared for each day.
“They’re like your children, you’re supposed to take care of them, you don’t just let them deteriorate in front of your eyes,” Matthews said.
You might remember the shelter closed for two weeks this summer after a couple of dogs died from a condition called “Strep Zoo.” They gave all the animals preventative shots, had the shelter cleaned, and had vets monitor for any sign it had spread. There were no other animals, either in the shelter or previously adopted out, that showed signs of the disease. The vets cleared the shelter to reopen.
And while Matthews says she knows you must care about animals to be in that kind of work, she’s not sure what the issue is, and says many people are noticing. She hopes to draw attention to these animals, because she said something needs to change.
“When they’re sitting in their warm house, and enjoying their holiday, I hope they stop and think about these animals and maybe do something to help them,” added Matthews.
With a few exceptions, all the animals in the shelter are available for adoption. They had a fall special recently and adopted out a lot of animals. They were over capacity with adoptable cats for a while but brought the population down.
The Cobb County Animal Shelter has a small army of volunteers working at the shelter and a good stream of people donating items and money. Any help is appreciated. The best solution is to get the dogs and cats adopted (and have the pet population spayed and neutered).
Cobb County Animal Shelter issued this statement:
We’ve been able to identify the dogs in the pictures. All but one has gained weight since they have been at the shelter and the one that lost weight has been here the longest and is on a special feeding schedule.
Click here to help or adopt.
