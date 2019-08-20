DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was scammed out of $1,000 after calls from someone claiming to be from the Duluth Police Department.
"That freaked me out," said Anna Reinfeld.
Reinfeld told CBS46 she originally received two voicemails from someone claiming to be with Social Security Administration and threatening arrest.
Then came calls from a man giving her options for her legal troubles.
"He told me we could take it to court to do everything open or just do it privately," she said.
Reinfeld wouldn't agree, but then came another call from what she thought was Duluth Police.
She told CBS46 that convinced her, since the number was the department's listed number.
The man called back and demanded she buy two gift cards at Walmart to help with her legal troubles.
"I gave him the pin numbers from the back of the card," Reinfeld said.
According to Reinfeld, the man then told her to go to the Social Security Administration and provide some numbers, but her request tipped off the employee.
"The lady started asking what was going on and I got scared because I didn't know if this was supposed to be private," Reinfeld said. "I showed everything and the lady said it was a scam."
A report was filed with Duluth Police, but there are no suspects at this time.
