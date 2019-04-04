ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 brought you the story earlier in the week of KISS super fan Leigh who was planning to see the band this weekend at State Farm Arena, but bought fraudulent tickets from a man who wanted nothing else than to take her money.
People at State Farm Arena saw the CBS46 story and reached out to the news station and wanted to do something special for Leigh.
"We were so compelled to take care of such a passionate fan," said Chief Revenue Officer of State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Hawks Andrew Saltzman. "So we are thrilled to give you, Leigh, four great tickets to see KISS this Sunday night at State Farm Arena, and certainly want to tell all fans out there that the best way to make sure this never happens again is to buy tickets through Ticketmaster or here at the box office to make sure you can enjoy all the great events here at State Farm Arena. So thanks so much and have a great time on Sunday night."
Leigh was more than thrilled to say the least.
"Thank you so much, it means so much to me, thank you," said Leigh.
This is not the end of CBS46's investigation into this incident. CBS46 has some new insights into the man who sold the fake tickets to Leigh and have a special report coming Monday, April 8th.
