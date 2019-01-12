Gwinnett County Police are on the lookout for a metro Atlanta man in connection with a case of theft by deception.
“This may be a much larger enterprise than we realize,” Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. “There’s somebody that knows about this. There’s more involvement. It’s not just one person.”
Last month, a woman in New Jersey wired $91,000 to the Metro City Bank on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. She told police the money was to cover closing costs on a property she was purchasing. It turns out, the money was to a scammer, instead of her attorney.
“It appears the attorney’s email was hacked somehow because she received an email about the time it was close to closing that gave her wiring instructions. And the email appeared legit,” Rundles said.
Investigators say the man went into the bank last month on more than one occasion. He withdrew $20,000 in cash and wired the remaining $70,000 overseas.
“She goes the next week to closing and they told her the money wasn’t there,” Rundles said.
CBS46 went to the bank, but management would not provide any additional information. So how did this possibly happen? We decided we Better Call Harry for some advice.
“Before you wire any amount of money, one dollar or $90,000 get on the phone with the person that you’re wiring it to and confirm the routing number. Make sure it’s going to go where it’s supposed to go because once it’s gone, it’s gone,” CBS46 Consumer Advocate Harry Samler said.
If you have any information regarding the suspect in this case you’re asked to call police.
