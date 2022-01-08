ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The search for answers continues for one Metro Atlanta family after their loved one was shot and killed during the holidays.
"I have to find out what happened to him," said Marquita Simmons.
She says her brother was the man shot and killed on the 900 block of New Town Circle on Thanksgiving. "I've been taking it day by day but every days been challenging because every day I look at his girls and I don't have an answer for what happened to him."
Devin Michael Parks was just 25 years old and leaves behind three daughters. Simmons is now caring for two of them.
"It's very difficult," she said about the last few weeks. "I'm trying to keep him from being another statistic."
Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 11 at night, on the 900 block.
Simmons says her brother's children keep wondering where he is. "The two-year-old, she's asking constantly, especially on Christmas. She was waking up, wanting to show daddy her gifts, wanting to show daddy her things and it's like I haven't came up with an answer of where her daddy is. I haven't found the words to try to explain that he's not coming back."
She hopes anyone with information will come forward. "I'm hoping that this interview wears on the potential person's heart. I'm hoping that their spirit is unsettled and I'm hoping that they look at this and realize that I took someone away that people cared about."
We have reached out to Atlanta Police for the latest on this investigation. We are waiting to hear back.
The family has a GoFundMe which you can donate to:
