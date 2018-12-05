South Fulton, GA (CBS46) The water on Charee Bridges’ kitchen floor, shown in her cell phone videos, is from an overflowing sink or a spill. She says it is the water that seeps into her unit every time it rains at the Biscayne Apartments on Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton.
Bridges, says the flooding started about a week after she moved there in March. She says three managers later, the only thing she's gotten from management is a visit from a plumber and a wet vac to suck up dozens of gallons of water. The problem still persists.
“I have to constantly sweep, go back and forth, until it is all up--just sucking up water,” Bridges told CBS46 with a 16-gallon wet vacuum in her hand.
“With a bad back I'm not supposed to do this,” said the woman who receives disability assistance.
She says with rain coming in this weekend, her apartment is sure to flood.
“It is going to be ridiculous here over the weekend,” Bridges said. “It comes all the way up to my ankles at times, and I have to put on boots to go in my kitchen.”
Bridges says her calls to the leasing office, managers, and requests for maintenance have gone unanswered for months.
“When I did get an answer they told me they would send somebody down here, they never do. They never give me a work order. Nothing has been repaired. Since I've been in here it's been under three ownerships and nobody is getting anything done,” Bridges said.
So, she called CBS46 for help. CBS46’s Hayley Mason called The Meridian Management Group which manages the community. Their spokesperson told CBS46 to contact the property owner. A woman answered saying the number was incorrect.
We then paid a visit to the leasing office at the Biscayne Apartments where a security guard said that no one inside the office was willing to come out. Three to four employees scattered throughout the office and hid behind closed doors, closing the blinds while snickering at CBS46’s requests for help for their tenant. The leasing office team never sent out a manager.
One employee simply responded, “I don’t have nothing to say.”
Bridges says the growing mildew in her apartment is no laughing matter.
“I want them to come fix the problem,” Bridges said. “I want them to get out here and do what they supposed to do.”
CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta Legal Aid Society which confirmed that it’s attorneys are in litigation with Biscayne Apartments over similar issues.
Farley Ezekal with Atlanta Legal Aid advises any renter that has an issue with an unresponsive manager or landlord to:
1. Call Code Enforcement. They can assist on a quicker basis.
2. Always notify your landlord in writing. Do not simply call. A certified letter would be best, but email and even a text will suffice.
3. Documenting everything including using pictures and video.
4. Do not withhold rent because of poor living conditions. It is illegal in Georgia.
5. Try to sue the landlord affirmatively in small claims court for damages.
CBS46 reached out to the City of South Fulton’s Mayor’s Office as well as community development and codes enforcement about the Biscayne Apartment flooding issue. Calls were not returned by Wednesday evening.
The Atlanta Legal Aid Society will provide free legal consultation for clients who qualify. Their website is https://atlantalegalaid.org/.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
