ATLANTA (CBS46) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a dog abuse case.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Dwanisha Rayneice Hitchens was booked Monday at the Fulton County Jail on a charge of Cruelty to Animals.
The incident happened back on Dec. 16, 2021 around 11:11 p.m. at the Landing Square Apartments on Greenbriar Parkway in southwest Atlanta.
A resident told officers that their Ring camera captured the small white dog, possibly a Maltese, and its owner in the apartment corridor. Police say the woman took off her tennis shoe and began to violently strike the dog several times. The video was shared so much on social media that it went viral.
This story is developing. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.