DECATUR,GA—A Stone Mountain woman who attempted to kill her husband to cash in on his million-dollar life insurance policy has been convicted after a wild course of events.
Kecia Leann Wright, 50, was found guilty on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder and aggravated assault on November 14. Wright was given the maximum sentence of thirty years for plotting the attempted murder of her husband, Kendrick Lindo, 46.
Wright made several attempts to cash in on her husband’s life insurance policy. The first unsuccessful shot was made on May 25 of 2011 when Lindo was mysteriously shot while turning at the intersection of Rock Meadow Drive and Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain. Lindo was suffered from a gunshot wound during the incident.
Details of the mysterious shooting surfaced in late 2014 after the couple separated the year before. Lindo’s son and stepdaughter told authorities what they knew about the shooting. The investigation revealed that before the 2011 shooting, Wright offered to pay one of her daughter’s friends to kill her husband.
Lindo’s son revealed to school officials that Wright asked him to stab and shoot his own father, too. Both children also shared that Wright attempted to give Lindo poisoned and drugged food along with other outrageous schemes to kill him.
Lindo died of unrelated causes in 2016 prior to Wright’s trial. The unidentified alleged accomplice who was accused of shooting him in 2011 was indicted as a co-defendant but was acquitted at trial.
