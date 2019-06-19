GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Gainesville Police say an officer struck a pedestrian on Atlanta Highway while the officer was responding to a domestic violence call.
The accident happened Tuesday night.
According to Gainesville Police, a female was in the roadway in the area of a domestic violence call when she was hit by a responding Gainesville Police vehicle.
Officers say first responders immediately rendered aid and the female was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash per Gainesville Police Department policy.
Gainesville Police released a statement saying the investigation is still in its early stages and Georgia State Patrol will release any further details about the crash investigation when it becomes available.
