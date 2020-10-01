ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a moment captured on camera that speaks a thousand words and it’s given a world dealing with a pandemic something to smile about.
The video shows a young woman leaving an interview, and thinking no one is around, does her own happy dance that was caught on surveillance cameras.
“When I got outside I didn’t know that the cameras caught me,” said Kayallah Jones.
I spoke #Exclusively to Dakara & Kallayah (who are now soul mates!) about the viral video warming hearts around the world. Learn Kallayah's happy dance by heading to my Facebook Page - Jamie Kennedy News. #happydance #dance #Atlanta @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2PreCDriM2— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) October 2, 2020
Kallayah has been homeless for two years and lost a number of jobs due to the pandemic. That all changed on September 29.
Dakara Spence is the manager of The Spot in Decatur. During the interview Dakara said she saw something special in Kallayah.
“She had a great energy I felt it as soon as she walked in she seemed really positive,” said Dakara.
The viral dance was a result of their conversation and caught Dakara's attention.
“I called her phone and I said I’m going to hire you and I seen your happy dance so you can continue dancing," said Dakara. "She was just screaming through the phone and it was just a beautiful moment for me.”
Kallayah is now officially a server at The Spot. Dakara is also the one who posted the video, which has been viewed millions of times around the world.
Allowing a world in much need of a little more happiness.
“Ms. Dakara didn’t know but I was going through so much and at that point when she gave me this chance and this opportunity. I was elated, excited and so overwhelmed to the point where no one understood how happy and accomplished I felt at that moment,” said Kallayah.
